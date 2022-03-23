RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US says Russian troops committed war crimes | Va. launches coat drive for Ukrainian refugees | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions
Home » Australia News » Dell Match Play Results

Dell Match Play Results

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 8:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Wednesday
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $12 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
(Seedings in parentheses)

Jordan Spieth (11), United States, def. Keegan Bradley (60), United States, 2 up.

Adam Scott (32), Australia, def. Justin Rose (46), England, 2 up.

Luke List (53), United States, def. Justin Thomas (6), United States, 3 and 2.

Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Marc Leishman (37), Australia, 4 and 3.

Maverick McNealy (64), United States, def. Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, 8 and 6.

Kevin Na (25), United States, def. Russell Henley (34), United States, 1 up.

Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, def. Sepp Straka (63), Austria, 1 up.

Will Zalatoris (24), United States, def. Cameron Tringale (45), United States, 5 and 4.

Alex Noren (50), Sweden, def. Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, 1 up.

Corey Conners (36), Canada def, Paul Casey (19), England, conceded after 2 holes (injury).

Xander Schauffele (7), United States, def. Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, 3 and 2.

Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, def. Tony Finau (18), United States, 4 and 3.

Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, def. Bubba Watson (57), United States, 3 and 1.

Webb Simpson (31), United States, def. Brian Harman (44), United States, 1 up.

Collin Morikawa (2), United States, def. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, 2 and 1.

Sergio Garcia (43), Spain, def. Jason Kokrak (22), United States, 4 and 3.

Billy Horschel (12), United States, def. Min Woo Lee (49), Australia, 3 and 2.

Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium, def. Tom Hoge (33), United States, 2 and 1.

Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Ian Poulter (59), England, 2 and 1.

Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, def. Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, 1 up

Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 3 and 2.

Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, def. Daniel Berger (17), United States, 2 up.

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, halved with Keith Mitchell (62), United States.

Seamus Power (42), Ireland, def. Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, 5 and 4.

Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, halved with Richard Bland (54), England.

Talor Gooch (27), United States, def. Lee Westwood (47), England, 3 and 2.

Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, 3 and 2.

Max Homa (30), United States, def. Matthew Wolff (38), United States, 3 and 1.

Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, and 3 and 2.

Harold Varner III (35), United States, def. Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, 2 and 1.

Jon Rahm (1), Spain def. Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia, 4 and 2.

Cameron Young (40), United States, def. Patrick Reed (23), United States, 1 up.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Australia News | Sports | World News

VA brings employees back to the office, but envisions hybrid workplace for eligible staff

DoD takes on suicide with monumental independent committee

CISA highlights new reporting hotline amid warnings about potential Russian cyber attacks

CDO Council sees ‘unique opportunity’ to elevate data talent across government

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up