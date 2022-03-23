Dell Match Play Results

Wednesday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $12 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71 At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas…

Wednesday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $12 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71 At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas (Seedings in parentheses)

Jordan Spieth (11), United States, def. Keegan Bradley (60), United States, 2 up.

Adam Scott (32), Australia, def. Justin Rose (46), England, 2 up.

Luke List (53), United States, def. Justin Thomas (6), United States, 3 and 2.

Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Marc Leishman (37), Australia, 4 and 3.

Maverick McNealy (64), United States, def. Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, 8 and 6.

Kevin Na (25), United States, def. Russell Henley (34), United States, 1 up.

Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, def. Sepp Straka (63), Austria, 1 up.

Will Zalatoris (24), United States, def. Cameron Tringale (45), United States, 5 and 4.

Alex Noren (50), Sweden, def. Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, 1 up.

Corey Conners (36), Canada def, Paul Casey (19), England, conceded after 2 holes (injury).

Xander Schauffele (7), United States, def. Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, 3 and 2.

Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, def. Tony Finau (18), United States, 4 and 3.

Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, def. Bubba Watson (57), United States, 3 and 1.

Webb Simpson (31), United States, def. Brian Harman (44), United States, 1 up.

Collin Morikawa (2), United States, def. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, 2 and 1.

Sergio Garcia (43), Spain, def. Jason Kokrak (22), United States, 4 and 3.

Billy Horschel (12), United States, def. Min Woo Lee (49), Australia, 3 and 2.

Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium, def. Tom Hoge (33), United States, 2 and 1.

Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Ian Poulter (59), England, 2 and 1.

Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, def. Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, 1 up

Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 3 and 2.

Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, def. Daniel Berger (17), United States, 2 up.

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, halved with Keith Mitchell (62), United States.

Seamus Power (42), Ireland, def. Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, 5 and 4.

Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, halved with Richard Bland (54), England.

Talor Gooch (27), United States, def. Lee Westwood (47), England, 3 and 2.

Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, 3 and 2.

Max Homa (30), United States, def. Matthew Wolff (38), United States, 3 and 1.

Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, and 3 and 2.

Harold Varner III (35), United States, def. Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, 2 and 1.

Jon Rahm (1), Spain def. Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia, 4 and 2.

Cameron Young (40), United States, def. Patrick Reed (23), United States, 1 up.

