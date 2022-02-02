OLYMPICS NEWS: Opening ceremony details | Russia's Putin in Beijing for Olympics | Downhill skiing session update | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians
United States 6, Australia 5

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 7:05 PM

United States 6, Australia 5

United States 0 1 0 1 1 0 2 1 6
Australia 1 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 5

United States

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 115, Team Percentage: 72.

C. Plys Shots: 24, Points: 70, Percentage: 73.

V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: 45, Percentage: 70.

Australia

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 117, Team Percentage: 73.

D. Hewitt Shots: 24, Points: 72, Percentage: 75.

T. Gill Shots: 16, Points: 45, Percentage: 70.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

