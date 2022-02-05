Italy 7, Australia 3 Italy 0 2 1 0 1 0 3 0 — 7 Australia 1 0 0 1…

Italy 7, Australia 3

Italy 0 2 1 0 1 0 3 0 — 7 Australia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 3

Italy

Team Shots: 38, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

A. Mosaner Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 84.

S. Constantini Shots: 14, Points: NA, Percentage: 84.

Australia

Team Shots: 38, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

D. Hewitt Shots: 23, Points: NA, Percentage: 83.

T. Gill Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 73.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.