Green becomes first female winner of mixed-gender tournament

BAROOGA, Australia (AP) — Former Women’s PGA champion Hannah Green became the first woman to win a mix-gender golf tournament…

BAROOGA, Australia (AP) — Former Women’s PGA champion Hannah Green became the first woman to win a mix-gender golf tournament over 72 holes when she closed with a 5-under 66 for a four-shot victory in the TPS Murray River on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Green, coming off a victory in the Vic Open last week, began the final round at Cobram Barooga in a four-way tie for the lead. She chipped in for eagle on the par-5 10th hole to seize control and had a comfortable lead on the home stretch.

She finished at 20-under 264 for a four-shot win over amateur Hayden Hopewell (65) and Andrew Evans (70).

The tournament is part of Australia’s “Players Series” that allows men and women to compete together with an adjusted set of tees. The tournament’s website did not indicate the difference in yardage on the golf course.

Green won $36,000 in Australian dollars ($25,837) from the $200,000 purse.

Green, who won the Women’s PGA at Hazeltine in 2019, was planning to return home to Perth after winning the Vic Open. Because of border restrictions, she decided to stay and wound up with an historic win.

“Things happen for a reason,” she said. “So I’m really glad that I made it.”

There have been a number of tournaments recently when men and women compete on the same course for equal prize money, though there are separated competitions. Recent mixed-gender events, such as the Scandinavian Mixed on the European tour hosted by Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam, were won by men.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.