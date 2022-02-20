OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » Australia News » Australian electricity generator AGL…

Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8B offer

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 9:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — AGL Energy has rejected an 8 billion Australian dollar ($5.8 billion) takeover bid from Australian tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment firm Brookfield, who want to accelerate Australia’s largest electricity generator’s transition away from coal-fired power.

The founder of software company Atlassian and Brookfield made the preliminary and non-binding offer of AU$7.50 ($5.39) per share on Saturday, AGL said on Monday.

The target’s board said in a statement the offer “materially undervalues the company on a change of control basis and is not in the best interests of AGL Energy shareholders.”

Cannon-Brookes said he would continue negotiating with the AGL board.

“Look, it’s obviously disappointing,” Cannon-Brookes told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“We’ve been trying to work with the board through the weekend and we’ll continue to move forward,” he added.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor said energy companies, as providers of an essential service, had a responsibility to put consumers first.

“The key to this is balance,” Taylor said.

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator said AGL is the nation’s largest greenhouse gas polluter, accounting for 8% of the nation’s total emissions.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Australia News | Business & Finance | World News

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up