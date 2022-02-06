OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Australia 9, Switzerland 6

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 2:46 AM

Australia 2 1 0 0 0 3 2 1 9
Switzerland 0 0 1 3 2 0 0 0 6

Australia

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

D. Hewitt Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 76.

T. Gill Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 77.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Rios Shots: 23, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.

J. Perret Shots: 17, Points: NA, Percentage: 68.

