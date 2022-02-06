Australia 9, Switzerland 6
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|—
|9
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|—
|6
Australia
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 122, Team Percentage: 76.
D. Hewitt Shots: 24, Points: 73, Percentage: 76.
T. Gill Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.
Switzerland
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 115, Team Percentage: 72.
M. Rios Shots: 23, Points: 69, Percentage: 75.
J. Perret Shots: 17, Points: 46, Percentage: 68.
