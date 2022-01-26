CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
The Latest: Haddad Maia, Danilina into women’s doubles final

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 10:13 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Thursday (all times local):

2 p.m.

Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina have advanced to the women’s doubles final with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over the Japanese pair of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara at Rod Laver Arena.

Haddad Maia, of Brazil, and Danilina, of Kazahstan, will play the winner of the later semifinal between the top-seeded Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova and third-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Elise Bertens of Belgium.

Next up on Rod Laver is a men’s doubles semifinal with the “Special K” Australian team of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis playing third-seeded Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina.

The women’s singles semifinals are set for the night program at Rod Laver Arena. Top-ranked and local hope Ash Barty plays American Madison Keys, followed by Iga Switek’s match against another American, Danielle Collins.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

