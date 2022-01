BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic lands in his native Serbia after being deported from Australia for not being vaccinated…

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic lands in his native Serbia after being deported from Australia for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.