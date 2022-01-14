WEATHER ALERT: Blustery conditions, potential refreeze possible in DC area | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Netflix decides to take a swing at tennis in new docuseries

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 3:03 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Netflix is taking a swing at tennis next.

The streaming service announced Friday that it is planning a documentary series about Grand Slam tournaments and the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours.

Netflix said it is teaming up with the same London-based production company that made “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” credited by many with boosting the popularity of that auto racing circuit.

Filming for the tennis series is under way at the Australian Open.

The year’s first Grand Slam tournament begins Monday — and the run-up has been filled with intrigue over whether No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic will be allowed to remain in the country despite not being vaccinated.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

