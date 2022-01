Hot mic: TV anchors’ off-air critique of Djokovic goes viral

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Opinions about Novak Djokovic’s visa status ahead of the Australian Open are strong — on and…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Opinions about Novak Djokovic’s visa status ahead of the Australian Open are strong — on and off the record, apparently.

Video of a conversation between a pair of TV anchors on Seven Network in Australia blasting Djokovic — and apparently unaware they were being recorded — went viral after it was posted online Wednesday.

Mike Amor and Rebecca Maddern are seen questioning apparent mistakes that appeared on Djokovic’s visa application and making personal attacks on the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

They also are heard saying the government and border authorities made a mess of the process.

Djokovic was stopped at the airport when he arrived in Melbourne last week and his visa was canceled by the Australia Border Force, which determined he didn’t meet the criteria for a medical exemption to to Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination policies. That visa cancellation was overturned Monday by a judge, but Djokovic was still in limbo as of Wednesday because Australia’s immigration minister still was deciding whether to cancel the top-ranked tennis player’s visa again.

Craig McPherson, Seven Network Director of News and Public Affairs, said an investigation was underway to look into how the recording ended up online.

The Australian Open is scheduled to start Monday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.