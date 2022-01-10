CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Australian judge rejects tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa cancellation

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 1:29 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian judge rejects tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa cancellation.

