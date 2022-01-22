CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Australia News » Australia delivers water, telecommunications…

Australia delivers water, telecommunications aid to Tonga

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 2:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Three flights from Australia carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment landed in Tonga on Saturday, as the Pacific nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Planes from other nations, including New Zealand and Japan, have also brought sorely needed aid to the Tongan people, said Zed Seselja, Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific.

The first such aid arrived Thursday, after the main airport runway was cleared of ash spewed when the volcano erupted a week ago. The eruption also set off a Pacific-wide tsunami that smashed boats in New Zealand and caused an oil spill in Peru.

“Obviously it’s a very, very difficult time for the people of Tonga. The feedback on the ground again I got today is many people displaced,” Seselja told reporters in Canberra.

Cleanup efforts were going smoothly, with the Tongan government and military officials working together, Seselja said.

Ships from the U.S. and Great Britain were on their way, he said. Also deployed was the HMAS Adelaide, an Australian Navy ship, which has helicopters on board, as well as engineers and a 40-bed hospital. The ship can generate electricity and purify water.

Also Saturday, the Japanese government said a Self-Defense Forces C-130 aircraft arrived in Tonga with 3 tons of drinking water. That followed a Japanese military flight that arrived Friday. Another plane is scheduled to depart Sunday, carrying equipment for the volcanic ash cleanup, the Defense Ministry said.

Seselja said one bit of good news was that casualties have been relatively limited, with three deaths confirmed so far.

Three of Tonga’s smaller islands suffered serious damage from tsunami waves. The majority of Tongans live on the main island of Tongatapu, where about 50 homes were destroyed.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Australia News | World News

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up