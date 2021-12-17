CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Australia News » Nadal returns after 4-month…

Nadal returns after 4-month layoff and loses to Murray

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 2:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A rusty Rafael Nadal played his first match in more than four months on Friday, losing in straight sets to Andy Murray at an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s chronic foot injury forced him to sit out the final months of this season.

Nadal has not competed since early August when he lost to Lloyd Harris in Washington. He missed Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the U.S. Open.

The sixth-ranked Nadal fell to Murray 6-3, 7-5 at the Mubadala World Championship. He’s scheduled to face Denis Shapovalov for third place.

The 35-year-old Spaniard plans to play an ATP tournament in Melbourne early in the new year before the Australian Open begins Jan. 17.

“I know it’s going to be super difficult for me,” Nadal said on Thursday about his Australian Open prospects.

With two matches in Abu Dhabi and the Melbourne warmup, he said, “the amount of hours on court at the competitive level before such a tough and demanding tournament like Australia will be not much.

“But the main thing is still always the same — is to be healthy,” he continued. “If I am healthy, I still have the interior fire to keep going and to fight for my goals.”

Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are tied with a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles each.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Australia News | Sports | World News

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up