CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Australia News » Brady joins growing list…

Brady joins growing list of absentees for Australian Open

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 7:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jennifer Brady has become the latest withdrawal from next month’s Australian Open and two warm-up tournaments because of injury.

Australian Open officials on Sunday confirmed the 2021 finalist would miss the tournament due to a left foot injury, and said in a tweet: “wishing you a speedy recovery Jen.”

Brady, ranked 25, made her maiden grand slam final at last year’s event at Melbourne Park , losing in straight sets to Naomi Osaka.

The 26-year-old American has not played competitively since being forced to retire from her second-round match against Jelena Ostapenko at Cincinnati in August.

Brady’s withdrawal follows that of the world fourth-ranked player, Karolina Pliskova, who announced Thursday that she would not be coming to Australia due to a right hand injury sustained during a practice session.

Earlier this month, Canada’s Bianca Andreescu said she would be taking time away from the sport to address mental health concerns, while 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams said she would not travel downunder following ‘advice from her medical team’.

Six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer is out of the men’s draw as he continues his long recovery from knee surgery.

The Australian Open begins Jan. 17.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Australia News | Sports | World News

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up