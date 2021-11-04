Australia advances to Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

PRAGUE (AP) — Australia earned a spot in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Thursday by winning…

The Aussies, who reached the final of the last edition of the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup, needed to win the best-of-three series to advance from Group B.

The Czech Republic and Switzerland will meet later Thursday in Group D with the winner setting up a match against Australia in the next round.

Ajla Tomljanovic rallied to defeat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to give Australia an unbeatable 2-0 lead. Storm Sanders beat Yuliya Hatouka 6-3, 6-3 in the opening singles match.

“I was happy I could come out today and the fact that I got the point makes me unbelievably happy,” Tomljanovic said.

For the 131st-ranked Sanders, it was her second win at the tournament. She also beat Belgium’s top player, 18th-ranked Elise Mertens, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-0 in her debut for Australia.

“Today, I definitely felt there was more pressure,” said Sanders, who didn’t face a break point. “For me, even if I was a little bit nervous, it was great to have the teammates on the side and they definitely helped with their support.”

The 12 teams in the finals were divided into four groups of three in a new competition format. Only the group winners advance to Friday’s semifinals.

Last year’s edition was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

