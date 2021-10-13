Coronavirus News: COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Montgomery Co. | What percentage of the DMV is vaccinated? | Next booster shots on FDA's agenda | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Australia News » Australia plans lunar rover…

Australia plans lunar rover to help NASA find oxygen on moon

The Associated Press

October 13, 2021, 4:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has agreed to build a 20-kilogram (44-pound) semi-autonomous lunar rover for NASA to take to the moon as early as 2026 in search of oxygen.

The rover would collect soil that contains oxides and NASA would use separate equipment to extract oxygen from that soil, a government statement said. Oxygen extracted from the lunar surface would ultimately be used to sustain a human presence on the moon and support future missions to Mars.

Australian Space Agency deputy head Anthony Murfett said NASA had been impressed by technology used to remotely control from 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) huge dump trucks that transport iron ore from mines in northwest Australia.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the agreement would strengthen a relationship with Australia related to space exploration that dates back more than 50 years.

The agreement depends on the rover meeting a range of conditions during its development

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Australia News | Science News | World News

Customs and Border Protection uses large toolbox for identity and access management

USPS employee satisfaction falls behind competitors, IG analysis finds

JAIC thinks AI might solve DoD's struggles with contract writing systems

IPPS-A-connected talent management initiatives still on track despite delay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up