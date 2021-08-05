Men’s Gold Medal Match Belgium 1, Australia 1, Belgium wins 3-2 in shootout Belgium 0 0 1 0 3 —…

Men’s Gold Medal Match

Belgium 1, Australia 1, Belgium wins 3-2 in shootout

Belgium 0 0 1 0 3 — 1 Australia 0 0 0 1 2 — 1

Belgium_F. van Aubel 1.

Australia_T. Wickham 1.

Green Cards_D. Beale, Australia, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Marcin Grochal, Poland. Coen van Bunge, Netherlands. German Montes de Oca, Argentina. Benjamin Gontgen, Germany.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.