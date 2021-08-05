Men’s Gold Medal Match
Belgium 1, Australia 1, Belgium wins 3-2 in shootout
|Belgium
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|—
|1
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|—
|1
Belgium_F. van Aubel 1.
Australia_T. Wickham 1.
Green Cards_D. Beale, Australia, 0.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Marcin Grochal, Poland. Coen van Bunge, Netherlands. German Montes de Oca, Argentina. Benjamin Gontgen, Germany.
