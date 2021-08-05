2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Belgium 1, Australia 1, Belgium wins 3-2 in shootout

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 7:52 AM

Men’s Gold Medal Match

Belgium 0 0 1 0 3 1
Australia 0 0 0 1 2 1

Belgium_F. van Aubel 1.

Australia_T. Wickham 1.

Green Cards_D. Beale, Australia, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Marcin Grochal, Poland. Coen van Bunge, Netherlands. German Montes de Oca, Argentina. Benjamin Gontgen, Germany.

