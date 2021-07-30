Spain 16, Australia 5 Spain 4 4 5 3 — 16 Australia 2 1 2 0 — 5 First Quarter_1,…

Spain 16, Australia 5

Spain 4 4 5 3 — 16 Australia 2 1 2 0 — 5

First Quarter_1, Spain, M. de Toro Dominguez, 6:50 (PP). 2, Australia, A. Younger, 6:17 (PP). 3, Spain, B. Mallarach Guell, 5:41 (PP). 4, Spain, A. Munarriz Egana, 2:37. 5, Spain, F. Perrone Rocha, 1:37 (PS). 6, Australia, B. Edwards, 0:46 (PP).

Second Quarter_7, Spain, F. Perrone Rocha, 6:15. 8, Spain, R. Tahull Compte, 5:14 (PP). 9, Spain, M. Famera, 3:13. 10, Australia, A. Roach, 2:42 (PP). 11, Spain, B. Mallarach Guell, 1:52 (PP).

Third Quarter_12, Spain, A. Granados Ortega, 6:06 (PS). 13, Spain, A. Granados Ortega, 5:21 (PS). 14, Australia, A. Younger, 4:07 (PP). 15, Spain, R. Tahull Compte, 3:40. 16, Australia, B. Edwards, 3:24. 17, Spain, A. Munarriz Egana, 1:23. 18, Spain, M. Famera, 0:26.

Fourth Quarter_19, Spain, F. Perrone Rocha, 7:23 (PP). 20, Spain, A. Granados Ortega, 4:35 (PP). 21, Spain, A. Granados Ortega, 3:39.

Exclusions_Spain 8 (M. Famera 1, B. Sanahuja 1, R. Tahull Compte 1, M. de Toro Dominguez 1, A. Bustos Sanchez 2, M. Larumbe Gonfaus 2); Australia 13 (A. Ford 1, T. Putt 1, A. Younger 1, L. Edwards 2, G. Ford 2, N. Power 2, R. Howden 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Spain None; Australia None.

Penalty Fouls_Spain None; Australia 3 (L. Edwards 1, T. Putt 1, A. Younger 1).

Ejections_Spain None; Australia 2 (L. Edwards, R. Howden).

Referees_Adrian Alexandrescu, Romania. Sebastien Dervieux, France. Guy Pinker, International Swimming Federation. Alan Balfanbayev, International Swimming Federation.

