2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US women's soccer win on PKs | Track and Field updates | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Australia News » Spain 16, Australia 5

Spain 16, Australia 5

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 7:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Spain 16, Australia 5

Spain 4 4 5 3 16
Australia 2 1 2 0 5

First Quarter_1, Spain, M. de Toro Dominguez, 6:50 (PP). 2, Australia, A. Younger, 6:17 (PP). 3, Spain, B. Mallarach Guell, 5:41 (PP). 4, Spain, A. Munarriz Egana, 2:37. 5, Spain, F. Perrone Rocha, 1:37 (PS). 6, Australia, B. Edwards, 0:46 (PP).

Second Quarter_7, Spain, F. Perrone Rocha, 6:15. 8, Spain, R. Tahull Compte, 5:14 (PP). 9, Spain, M. Famera, 3:13. 10, Australia, A. Roach, 2:42 (PP). 11, Spain, B. Mallarach Guell, 1:52 (PP).

Third Quarter_12, Spain, A. Granados Ortega, 6:06 (PS). 13, Spain, A. Granados Ortega, 5:21 (PS). 14, Australia, A. Younger, 4:07 (PP). 15, Spain, R. Tahull Compte, 3:40. 16, Australia, B. Edwards, 3:24. 17, Spain, A. Munarriz Egana, 1:23. 18, Spain, M. Famera, 0:26.

Fourth Quarter_19, Spain, F. Perrone Rocha, 7:23 (PP). 20, Spain, A. Granados Ortega, 4:35 (PP). 21, Spain, A. Granados Ortega, 3:39.

Exclusions_Spain 8 (M. Famera 1, B. Sanahuja 1, R. Tahull Compte 1, M. de Toro Dominguez 1, A. Bustos Sanchez 2, M. Larumbe Gonfaus 2); Australia 13 (A. Ford 1, T. Putt 1, A. Younger 1, L. Edwards 2, G. Ford 2, N. Power 2, R. Howden 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Spain None; Australia None.

Penalty Fouls_Spain None; Australia 3 (L. Edwards 1, T. Putt 1, A. Younger 1).

Ejections_Spain None; Australia 2 (L. Edwards, R. Howden).

Referees_Adrian Alexandrescu, Romania. Sebastien Dervieux, France. Guy Pinker, International Swimming Federation. Alan Balfanbayev, International Swimming Federation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Australia News | Sports | World News

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up