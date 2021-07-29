2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Australia News » Oklahoma City Thunder take…

Oklahoma City Thunder take Aussie guard Josh Giddey at No. 6

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 9:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — For the second time in five years, the Oklahoma City Thunder went Down Under to find a first-round pick in the NBA draft, taking Josh Giddey at No. 6 on Thursday night.

The 18-year-old Giddey, a 6-foot-8 guard from Melbourne, Australia, attended the NBA Global Academy in 2019-20 and played last season for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia’s National Basketball League. He was named the league’s rookie of the year after averaging 10.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and a league-best 7.6 assists per game.

In 2017, the Thunder used the No. 21 overall pick on Terrance Ferguson, who had played for the 36ers the previous season.

Should Giddey play for the Thunder next season, he’ll be the second teenager on the Thunder roster, joining Aleksej Pokusevski, who won’t turn 20 until December. The Thunder obtained Pokusevski, the 17th pick of the 2020 NBA draft, through a trade with Minnesota.

The Thunder had two picks remaining in the first round – No. 16 and No. 18 – as well as three second-round picks.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Australia News | NBA News | Sports | World News

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

NIST seeks input on guidance to pin down trustworthy AI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up