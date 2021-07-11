Coronavirus News: Mobile vaccination unit in Md. continues efforts | DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Mask or no mask? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Mills’ buzzer-beater lifts Australia past Argentina, 87-84

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 2:00 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patty Mills hit a 3-pointer as time expired, giving Australia an 87-84 win over Argentina in a pre-Olympics exhibition on Saturday night.

Mills inbounded the ball with 2.5 seconds left to Jock Lansdale, who handed it back to Mills for the winning shot at the buzzer — capping a comeback that was needed after the Australians wasted a 10-point lead midway through the final quarter.

Mills had 17 points for Australia, which got 16 from Joe Ingles, 15 from Matisse Thybulle and 14 from Aron Baynes.

Luis Scola led all scorers with 25 points for Argentina, which trailed by 10 points midway through the fourth before going on an 11-0 run to reclaim the lead. Facundo Campazzo scored 12 for Argentina and Luca Vildoza scored 11.

“It was a good game,” Scola said. “Australia played a very good game and I think we played a good game too. It was the first preparation game for both of us. A lot of mistakes there, we made a couple runs, they made a couple runs. … It was good for us.”

