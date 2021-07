Australia 0, Egypt 2 Egypt 1 1 — 2 Australia 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Egypt, Mohamed, (Sobhi), 44th…

Australia 0, Egypt 2

Egypt 1 1 — 2 Australia 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Egypt, Mohamed, (Sobhi), 44th minute.

Second Half_2, Egypt, Hamdi, 85th.

Yellow Cards_Tawfik, Egypt, 36th; Baccus, Australia, 77th; Hamdi, Egypt, 90th+3.

Referee_Artur Soares Dias.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.