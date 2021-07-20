Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Australian rider provisionally banned from Tokyo Olympics

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 10:08 PM

SYDNEY (AP) — Equestrian Australia said Wednesday it had provisionally suspended a member of the Olympic show jumping team over a positive test for cocaine.

The governing body said Jamie Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on June 26.

It said Kermond was banned from competing at the Tokyo Olympics but had the right to have his B-sample analyzed.

The 36-year-old Kermond was expected to make his Olympic debut at Tokyo.

The Australian Olympic Committee said in a statement that it was aware of Kermond’s provisional suspension and that its selection committee would meet to consider his status on the team.

