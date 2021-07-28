Australia 4, New Zealand 2
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|3
|—
|4
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|—
|2
Australia_T. Brand 2, B. Govers 1, T. Wickham 1.
New Zealand_K. Russell 2.
Green Cards_D. Beale, Australia, 0. F. Ogilvie, Australia, 0. S. Jenness, New Zealand, 0. N. Ross, New Zealand, 0.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Francisco Vazquez, Spain. Marcin Grochal, Poland. Javed Shaikh, India. Coen van Bunge, Netherlands.
