Australia 4, New Zealand 2

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 9:55 AM

Australia 4, New Zealand 2

Australia 1 0 0 3 4
New Zealand 1 0 0 1 2

Australia_T. Brand 2, B. Govers 1, T. Wickham 1.

New Zealand_K. Russell 2.

Green Cards_D. Beale, Australia, 0. F. Ogilvie, Australia, 0. S. Jenness, New Zealand, 0. N. Ross, New Zealand, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Francisco Vazquez, Spain. Marcin Grochal, Poland. Javed Shaikh, India. Coen van Bunge, Netherlands.

