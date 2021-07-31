Australia 2, Argentina 0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Australia_E. Chalker 1, S. Fitzpatrick 1.
Argentina_None.
Green Cards_R. Taylor, Australia, 0. B. Peris, Australia, 0. J. Claxton, Australia, 0.
Yellow Cards_J. Jankunas, Argentina, 0.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Michelle Meister, Germany. Michelle Joubert, South Africa. Annelize Rostron, South Africa. Laurine Delforge, Belgium.
