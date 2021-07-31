2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US women's soccer win on PKs | Track and Field updates | Today's Olympic schedule
Australia 2, Argentina 0

Australia 2, Argentina 0

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 12:20 AM

Australia 2, Argentina 0

Australia 0 0 0 2 2
Argentina 0 0 0 0 0

Australia_E. Chalker 1, S. Fitzpatrick 1.

Argentina_None.

Green Cards_R. Taylor, Australia, 0. B. Peris, Australia, 0. J. Claxton, Australia, 0.

Yellow Cards_J. Jankunas, Argentina, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Michelle Meister, Germany. Michelle Joubert, South Africa. Annelize Rostron, South Africa. Laurine Delforge, Belgium.

