American Danielle Collins advances at Palermo Ladies Open

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 8:10 PM

PALERMO, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Danielle Collins reached the last 16 of the Palermo Ladies Open by beating Katharina Gerlach of Germany 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday.

The American, a semifinalist at the Australian Open in 2019, will next face Maddison Inglis of Australia.

Fourth-seeded Zhang Shuai joined her in the next round with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Cristina Bucsa of Spain.

Home favorite Lucia Bronzetti upset fifth-seeded Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria 6-4, 6-1.

Olga Danilovic, an unseeded player from Serbia, came back to beat eighth-seeded Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Seventh-seed Astra Sharma of Australia beat Italy’s Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

