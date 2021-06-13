Australian swimmer breaks 100-meter backstroke world record

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Kaylee McKeown has broken the 100-meter backstroke world record on the second night of the Australian…

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Kaylee McKeown has broken the 100-meter backstroke world record on the second night of the Australian Olympic swim trials.

The 19-year-old McKeown clocked 57.45 seconds in Sunday night’s final at the South Australian Aquatic Centre.

McKeown’s time improved the previous world mark of 57.57 set by American Regan Smith in 2019.

