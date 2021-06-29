CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Home » Australia News » 60 charged with running…

60 charged with running California-based meth network

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 7:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sixty people are charged with running a California-based drug ring that sold methamphetamine around the country and in Australia, authorities announced Tuesday.

A federal jury in San Diego issued the indictments in May after a year-long investigation that led to the seizure of 220 pounds (100 kilograms) of meth, 90 guns and $250,000 in cash, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Forty-four people were in custody and 16 were being sought, authorities said.

Most of those indicted are from San Diego and face charges including importing methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute meth and to launder money.

The drug charges carry at least a 10-year sentence ranging up to life in prison.

According to prosecutors, the network obtained thousands of kilograms of methamphetamine from Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and smuggled it across the border into the United States in hidden compartments in cars and motorcycles.

“The defendants then used these cars and motorcycles, along with trains, commercial airlines, the U.S. mail and commercial delivery services like FedEx and UPS, to distribute that methamphetamine to dozens of sub-distributors,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office statement.

The drugs were sold throughout San Diego County, and in Hawaii, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Kentucky, prosecutors said.

Drugs also were sold in Australia and New Zealand, authorities said.

Profits from drug sales went to the ringleaders through bulk cash shipments, bank account deposits and money transfers through a variety of systems, including Western Union, PayPal and Venmo, authorities said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Australia News | National News | World News

Industry presses for more time on cyber EO’s software transparency initiative

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

Is IPv6 like the oil crisis of the 1970s? Much ado about nothing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up