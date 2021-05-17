CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
17-year-old killed at junior basketball game in Australia

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 8:56 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A 17-year-old boy police believe was a spectator at a junior basketball game was stabbed and later died in hospital from his injuries.

Police said Saturday that emergency services were called to Eagle Stadium in the southwestern Melbourne suburb of Werribee late afternoon on Friday.

Another boy, aged 15, is assisting police with their inquiries and has been released without charge.

The remainder of the scheduled games Friday were canceled. Some of the games involved children as young as 7 or 8.

Spectators reported seeing a male running with a knife in his hands.

A woman whose daughter was playing basketball at the time told local media that the incident was “shocking.”

“My friend saw someone on the floor in the corridor just after he had been stabbed,” she told local media. .“These were under-8 games and it’s lucky nothing more serious happened.”

