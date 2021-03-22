Match Play, Groups

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The 16 groups for round-robin play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which starts Wednesday at Austin Country Club (seedings in parentheses):
|GROUP 1
(1) Dustin Johnson, United States
(28) Kevin Na, United States
(41) Bob MacIntyre, Scotland
(61) Adam Long, United States
|GROUP 2
(2) Justin Thomas, United States
(22) Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
(34) Kevin Kisner, United Statets
(52) Matt Kuchar, United States
|GROUP 3
(3) Jon Rahm, Spain
(24) Ryan Palmer, United States
(38) Shane Lowry, Ireland
(56) Sebastian Munoz, Colombia
|GROUP 4
(4) Collin Morikawa, United States
(32) Billy Horschel, United States
(35) Max Homa, United States
(63) J.T. Poston, United States
|GROUP 5
(5) Bryson DeChambeau, United States
(21) Tommy Fleetwood, England
(45) Si Woo Kim, South Korea
(58) Antoine Rozner, France
|GROUP 6
(6) Xander Schauffele, United States
(30) Scottie Scheffler, United States
(44) Jason Day, Australia
(57) Andy Sullivan, England
|GROUP 7
(7) Patrick Reed, United States
(26) Joaquin Niemann, Chile
(33) Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
(55) Bubba Watson, United States
|GROUP 8
(8) Tyrrell Hatton, England
(18) Lee Westwood, England
(39) Sergio Garcia, Spain
(51) Matt Wallace, England
|GROUP 9
(9) Webb Simpson, United States
(17) Paul Casey, England
(48) Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
(59) Talor Gooch, United States
|GROUP 10
(10) Patrick Cantlay, United States
(23) Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
(42) Carlos Ortiz, Mexico
(54) Brian Harman, United States
|GROUP 11
(11) Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
(25) Cameron Smith, Australia
(46) Lanto Griffin, United States
(60) Ian Poulter, England
|GROUP 12
(12) Tony Finau, United States
(29) Jason Kokrak, United States
(40) Will Zalatoris, United States
(64) Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|GROUP 13
(13) Viktor Hovland, Norway
(27) Abraham Ancer, Mexico
(43) Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
(53) Kevin Streelman, United States
|GROUP 14
(14) Daniel Berger, United States
(19) Harris English, United States
(47) Brendon Todd, United States
(62) Erik van Rooyen, South Africa
|GROUP 15
(15) Matt Fitzpatrick, England
(20) Matthew Wolff, United States
(37) Corey Conners, Canada
(49) Jordan Spieth, United States
|GROUP 16
(16) Sungjae Im, South Korea
(31) Victor Perez, France
(36) Marc Leishman, Australia
(50) Russell Henley, United States
