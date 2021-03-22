Match Play, Groups

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The 16 groups for round-robin play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which starts Wednesday at…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The 16 groups for round-robin play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which starts Wednesday at Austin Country Club (seedings in parentheses):

GROUP 1

(1) Dustin Johnson, United States

(28) Kevin Na, United States

(41) Bob MacIntyre, Scotland

(61) Adam Long, United States

GROUP 2

(2) Justin Thomas, United States

(22) Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa

(34) Kevin Kisner, United Statets

(52) Matt Kuchar, United States

GROUP 3

(3) Jon Rahm, Spain

(24) Ryan Palmer, United States

(38) Shane Lowry, Ireland

(56) Sebastian Munoz, Colombia

GROUP 4

(4) Collin Morikawa, United States

(32) Billy Horschel, United States

(35) Max Homa, United States

(63) J.T. Poston, United States

GROUP 5

(5) Bryson DeChambeau, United States

(21) Tommy Fleetwood, England

(45) Si Woo Kim, South Korea

(58) Antoine Rozner, France

GROUP 6

(6) Xander Schauffele, United States

(30) Scottie Scheffler, United States

(44) Jason Day, Australia

(57) Andy Sullivan, England

GROUP 7

(7) Patrick Reed, United States

(26) Joaquin Niemann, Chile

(33) Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa

(55) Bubba Watson, United States

GROUP 8

(8) Tyrrell Hatton, England

(18) Lee Westwood, England

(39) Sergio Garcia, Spain

(51) Matt Wallace, England

GROUP 9

(9) Webb Simpson, United States

(17) Paul Casey, England

(48) Mackenzie Hughes, Canada

(59) Talor Gooch, United States

GROUP 10

(10) Patrick Cantlay, United States

(23) Hideki Matsuyama, Japan

(42) Carlos Ortiz, Mexico

(54) Brian Harman, United States

GROUP 11

(11) Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland

(25) Cameron Smith, Australia

(46) Lanto Griffin, United States

(60) Ian Poulter, England

GROUP 12

(12) Tony Finau, United States

(29) Jason Kokrak, United States

(40) Will Zalatoris, United States

(64) Dylan Frittelli, South Africa

GROUP 13

(13) Viktor Hovland, Norway

(27) Abraham Ancer, Mexico

(43) Bernd Wiesberger, Austria

(53) Kevin Streelman, United States

GROUP 14

(14) Daniel Berger, United States

(19) Harris English, United States

(47) Brendon Todd, United States

(62) Erik van Rooyen, South Africa

GROUP 15

(15) Matt Fitzpatrick, England

(20) Matthew Wolff, United States

(37) Corey Conners, Canada

(49) Jordan Spieth, United States

GROUP 16

(16) Sungjae Im, South Korea

(31) Victor Perez, France

(36) Marc Leishman, Australia

(50) Russell Henley, United States

