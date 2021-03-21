CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Experts see tight race between variants, vaccine | Schools, parents weigh in on new distancing guidelines | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Gasparyan retires in final, Kasatkina wins in St. Petersburg

The Associated Press

March 21, 2021, 12:25 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Daria Kasatkina won the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Sunday when wild card Margarita Gasparyan retired from their all-Russian final with a lower back injury.

The eighth-seeded Kasatkina was leading 6-3, 2-1 when Gasparyan’s back problems forced her to retire.

Kasatkina became the first player to win two WTA tournaments this year after winning in Melbourne, Australia last month. It’s her fourth title overall.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

