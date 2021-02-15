CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan signs billion-dollar RELIEF Act into law | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Australia News » The Latest: Osaka takes…

The Latest: Osaka takes court in Australian Open quarters

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 8:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

The quarterfinals are underway at the Australian Open, with 2019 champion Naomi Osaka facing Hsieh Su-wei in the first match. The 35-year-old Hsieh is the oldest woman to make her Grand Slam quarterfinal debut.

Serena Williams, who is three wins away from a record-tying 24th major title, plays No. 2-seeded Simona Halep in the other women’s match Tuesday night.

On the men’s side, eight-time Australian champion Novak Djokovic plays Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov takes on 114th-ranked qualifier Aslan Karatsev.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHS, NSA creating reusable pieces to zero trust foundation

Direct hire authorities are becoming more and more popular, MSPB says

Survey: Has the pandemic changed your views on retirement?

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up