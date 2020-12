The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Roger Federer’s agent tells the AP the 20-time major champion will miss Australian Open, plans return…

Listen now to WTOP News

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Roger Federer’s agent tells the AP the 20-time major champion will miss Australian Open, plans return after Melbourne.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.