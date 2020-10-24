CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FCPS to bring back more students to classrooms | Food bank donations needed | Latest test results in DC region
Irish-bred Sir Dragonet wins 100th running of Cox Plate

The Associated Press

October 24, 2020, 2:26 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jockey Glenn Boss rode Irish-bred thoroughbred Sir Dragonet to victory in the 100th running of the Cox Plate, Australia’s weight-for-age championship at Moonee Valley race track.

Boss guided Sir Dragonet to the front 100 meters from the finish on Saturday to beat Armory by 1 1-4 lengths and favorite Russian Camelot in the 14-horse, 2,040-meter race.

It was veteran Australian jockey Boss’ fourth win in the Cox Plate, one of the key leadup races to the Melbourne Cup on Nov. 3. Boss has won the Melbourne Cup three times.

Sir Dragonet raced out of Aidan O’Brien’s Irish stable until a mid-year sale to Australians Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.

“He just gave me a lovely ride … I was just twitching my fingers throughout the race,” Boss said.

The race was held with no spectators due to continuing crowd restrictions in Melbourne from the coronavirus pandemic.

