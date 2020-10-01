CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. football coaches request in-person workouts | 2nd vaccine trial paused | Latest test results in DC region
1 dead, 2 injured in Australia construction accident

The Associated Press

October 13, 2020, 5:25 AM

PERTH, Australia (AP) — A worker died and two others were injured Tuesday in an accident at a construction site at a university in western Australia, police said.

The three men fell while working on a roof at Perth’s Curtin University, a police statement said.

The conditions of the injured were not immediately clear.

Western Australia Police Commander Mike Bell said authorities had not yet determined what caused the roof to suddenly give way.

