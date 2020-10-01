1 dead, 2 injured in Australia construction accident

PERTH, Australia (AP) — A worker died and two others were injured Tuesday in an accident at a construction site…

PERTH, Australia (AP) — A worker died and two others were injured Tuesday in an accident at a construction site at a university in western Australia, police said.

The three men fell while working on a roof at Perth’s Curtin University, a police statement said.

The conditions of the injured were not immediately clear.

Western Australia Police Commander Mike Bell said authorities had not yet determined what caused the roof to suddenly give way.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.