U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Woodmont Country Club
|Rockville, Md.
|Yardage: 6,553; Par: 72
|Match Play
|Round of 32
Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (140) def. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen, Denmark (147), 4 and 3
Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (145) def. Maria Bohorquez, Colombia (145), 2 up
Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. (144) def. Brooke Matthews, Rogers, Ark. (146), 3 and 1
Kaleigh Telfer, South Africa (146) def. Emily Mahar, Australia (149), 20 holes
Ellie Slama, Salem, Ore. (147) def. Phoebe Brinker, Wilmington, Del. (142), 3 and 2
Alyaa Abdulghany, Malaysia (144) def. Marissa Kirkwood, New Castle, Pa. (146), 4 and 2
Riley Smyth, Cary, N.C. (143) def. Addie Baggarly, Gainesville, Fla. (148), 1 up
Lauren Beaudreau, Lemont, Ill. (149) def. Jensen Castle, Columbia, S.C. (148), 4 and 3
Valery Plata, Colombia (142) def. Zoe Antoinette Campos, Valencia, Calif. (147), 2 up
Tyler Akabane, Danville, Calif. (148) def. Katherine Smith, Detroit Lakes, Minn. (145), 20 holes
Isabella Fierro, Mexico (148) def. Courtney Dow, Frisco, Texas (149), 3 and 2
Kennedy Swann, Austin, Texas (146) def. Bohyun Park, Republic of Korea (149), 2 and 1
Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. (142) def. Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif. (147), 3 and 2
Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (148) def. Nicole Whiston, San Diego, Calif. (149), 4 and 3
Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (143) def. Lei Ye, People’s Republic of China (148), 2 up
Teresa Toscano Borrero, Spain (148) def. Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (144), 3 and 1
|Round of 16
Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (145) def. Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (140), 1 up
Kaleigh Telfer, South Africa (146) def. Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. (144), 2 and 1
Alyaa Abdulghany, Malaysia (144) def. Ellie Slama, Salem, Ore. (147), 2 up
Riley Smyth, Cary, N.C. (143) def. Lauren Beaudreau, Lemont, Ill. (149), 21 holes
Valery Plata, Colombia (142) def. Tyler Akabane, Danville, Calif. (148), 3 and 2
Kennedy Swann, Austin, Texas (146) def. Isabella Fierro, Mexico (148), 2 and 1
Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. (142) def. Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (148), 22 holes
Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (143) def. Teresa Toscano Borrero, Spain (148), 4 and 2
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.