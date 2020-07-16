CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National chains where masks are required | Fall school plans | Latest local coronavirus test results
Strong quake strikes near Papua New Guinea, tsunami possible

The Associated Press

July 16, 2020

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck near coastal Papua New Guinea.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says a hazardous tsunami is possible within 300 kilometers of the epicenter, which would include eastern coastal areas of the country.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 6.9 magnitude quake struck Friday north of Kokoda, Papua New Guinea, and was 85 kilometers deep. The tsunami warning center said the magnitude was a stronger 7.3.

