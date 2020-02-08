Home » Australia News » ISPS Handa Vic Open…

ISPS Handa Vic Open Leading Scores

The Associated Press

February 8, 2020, 12:25 PM

Saturday
At 13th Beach Golf Links
Geelong, Australia
Beach Course: 6,778 yards, par-72
Creek Course: 6,940 yards, par-72
Purse: $1.1 million
Third Round
Min Woo Lee, Australia 66-67-68—201
Marcus Fraser, Australia 70-65-69—204
Travis Smyth, Australia 65-67-72—204
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 66-64-76—206
Ashley Hall, Australia 67-68-71—206
Anthony Quayle, Australia 75-64-67—206
Matthew Millar, Australia 72-66-68—206
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 69-68-70—207
a-Jed Morgan, Australia 66-67-74—207
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 67-71-69—207
Matthew Jordan, England 72-66-69—207
Nick Flanagan, Australia 67-67-74—208
Andrew Martin, Australia 66-69-73—208
Jarryd Felton, Australia 67-67-74—208
Scott Arnold, Australia 68-68-72—208
Darren Beck, Australia 69-70-69—208
Zach Murray, Australia 66-69-73—208
Jason Scrivener, Australia 68-71-69—208
Sami Valimaki, Finland 69-69-70—208
Also
Derek Ackerman, United States 67-69-76—212
Sean Crocker, United States 67-70-75—212

