ISPS Handa Vic Open Leading Scores

Saturday At 13th Beach Golf Links Geelong, Australia Beach Course: 6,778 yards, par-72 Creek Course: 6,940 yards, par-72 Purse: $1.1 million Third Round Min Woo Lee, Australia 66-67-68—201 Marcus Fraser, Australia 70-65-69—204 Travis Smyth, Australia 65-67-72—204 Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 66-64-76—206 Ashley Hall, Australia 67-68-71—206 Anthony Quayle, Australia 75-64-67—206 Matthew Millar, Australia 72-66-68—206 Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 69-68-70—207 a-Jed Morgan, Australia 66-67-74—207 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 67-71-69—207 Matthew Jordan, England 72-66-69—207 Nick Flanagan, Australia 67-67-74—208 Andrew Martin, Australia 66-69-73—208 Jarryd Felton, Australia 67-67-74—208 Scott Arnold, Australia 68-68-72—208 Darren Beck, Australia 69-70-69—208 Zach Murray, Australia 66-69-73—208 Jason Scrivener, Australia 68-71-69—208 Sami Valimaki, Finland 69-69-70—208 Also Derek Ackerman, United States 67-69-76—212 Sean Crocker, United States 67-70-75—212

