ISPS Handa Vic Open Leading Scores

|Saturday
|At 13th Beach Golf Links
|Geelong, Australia
|Beach Course: 6,778 yards, par-72
|Creek Course: 6,940 yards, par-72
|Purse: $1.1 million
|Third Round
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|66-67-68—201
|Marcus Fraser, Australia
|70-65-69—204
|Travis Smyth, Australia
|65-67-72—204
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France
|66-64-76—206
|Ashley Hall, Australia
|67-68-71—206
|Anthony Quayle, Australia
|75-64-67—206
|Matthew Millar, Australia
|72-66-68—206
|Rikard Karlberg, Sweden
|69-68-70—207
|a-Jed Morgan, Australia
|66-67-74—207
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|67-71-69—207
|Matthew Jordan, England
|72-66-69—207
|Nick Flanagan, Australia
|67-67-74—208
|Andrew Martin, Australia
|66-69-73—208
|Jarryd Felton, Australia
|67-67-74—208
|Scott Arnold, Australia
|68-68-72—208
|Darren Beck, Australia
|69-70-69—208
|Zach Murray, Australia
|66-69-73—208
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|68-71-69—208
|Sami Valimaki, Finland
|69-69-70—208
|Also
|Derek Ackerman, United States
|67-69-76—212
|Sean Crocker, United States
|67-70-75—212
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.