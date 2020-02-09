ISPS Handa Vic Open Leading Scores The Associated Press

Sunday At 13th Beach Golf Links Geelong, Australia Beach Course: 6,778 yards, par-72 Creek Course: 6,940 yards, par-72 Third and fourth rounds played on Beach Course Purse: $1.1 million Final a-amateur Min Woo Lee, Australia 66-67-68-68—269 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 67-71-69-64—271 Marcus Fraser, Australia 70-65-69-70—274 Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 66-64-76-68—274 Travis Smyth, Australia 65-67-72-70—274 Jake McLeod, Australia 65-68-76-67—276 Darren Beck, Australia 69-70-69-69—277 Ashley Hall, Australia 67-68-71-71—277 Sam Horsfield, England 70-67-73-67—277 a-Jed Morgan, Australia 66-67-74-70—277 Sami Valimaki, Finland 69-69-70-69—277 Nick Flanagan, Australia 67-67-74-70—278 Lucas Herbert, Australia 70-69-70-69—278 Niklas Lemke, Sweden 70-67-72-69—278 Alejandro Cañizares, Spain 63-71-76-69—279 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 68-70-72-69—279 Matthew Millar, Australia 72-66-68-73—279 Zach Murray, Australia 66-69-73-71—279 Anthony Quayle, Australia 75-64-67-73—279 Also Derek Ackerman, United States 67-69-76—212 Sean Crocker, United States 67-70-75—212