European Tour-ISPS Handa Vic Open Leading Scores

Thursday At 13th Beach Golf Links Geelong, Victoria, Australia Purse: $1.1 million b-Beach Course: Yardage: 6,778; Par: 72 c-Creek Course: Yardage: 6,940; Par: 72 First Round Alejandro Canizares, Spain 63c Jake McLeod, Australia 65c Matthew Griffin, Australia 65c Travis Smyth, Australia 65c Justin Warren, Australia 65b Jake McLeod, Australia 65c Andrew Martin, Australia 66b Zach Murray, Australia 66b Aaron Cockerill, Canada 66b Brad Kennedy, Australia 66c Jed Morgan, Australia 66b Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 66b Min Woo Lee, Australia 66c Andrew Evans, Australia 66c Nick Flanagan, Australia 67b Steven Jeffress, Australia 67c Michael Hendry, New Zealand 67c Jarryd Felton, Australia 67b Sean Crocker, United States 67b Ashley Hall, Australia 67b Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 67b Matthew Stieger, Australia 67c Peter Wilson, Australia 67c Simon Hawkes, Australia 67c Shae Wools-Cobb, Australia 67b Gareth Paddison, New Zealand 67c Ryan Fox, New Zealand 67c Wil Besseling, Netherlands 67b Jonathan Caldwell, No. Ireland 67b Derek Ackerman, United States 67b Also John Catlin, United States 70c

