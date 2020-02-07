European Tour-ISPS Handa Vic Open Leading Scores The Associated Press

By The Associated Press Friday At 13th Beach Golf Links Geelong, Victoria, Australia Purse: $1.1 million b-Beach Course: Yardage: 6,778; Par: 72 c-Creek Course: Yardage: 6,940; Par: 72 Second Round Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 66b-64c—130 Travis Smyth, Australia 65c-67b—132 Matthew Griffin, Australia 65c-68b—133 Min Woo Lee, Australia 66c-67c—133 Jake McLeod, Australia 65c-68b—133 Jed Morgan, Australia 66b-67c—133 Jonathan Caldwell, No. Ireland 67b-67c—134 Alejandro Canizares, Spain 63c-71b—134 Jarryd Felton, Australia 67b-67c—134 Nick Flanagan, Australia 67b-67c—134 Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 67b-67c—134 Shae Wools-Cobb, Australia 67b-67c—134 Stephen Allan, Australia 70b-65c—135 Blake Collyer, Australia 68b-67c—135 Marcus Fraser, Australia 70b-65c—135 Ashley Hall, Australia 67b-68c—135 Andrew Martin, Australia 66b-69c—135 Zach Murray, Australia 66b-69c—135 Benjamin Poke, Denmark 68c-67b—135 Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 68b-67c—135 Also Derek Ackerman, United States 67b-69c—136 Sean Crocker, United States 67b-70c—137 John Catlin, United States 70c-71b—141