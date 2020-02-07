Home » Australia News » European Tour-ISPS Handa Vic…

European Tour-ISPS Handa Vic Open Leading Scores

February 7, 2020, 10:26 AM

By The Associated Press
Friday
At 13th Beach Golf Links
Geelong, Victoria, Australia
Purse: $1.1 million
b-Beach Course: Yardage: 6,778; Par: 72
c-Creek Course: Yardage: 6,940; Par: 72
Second Round
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 66b-64c—130
Travis Smyth, Australia 65c-67b—132
Matthew Griffin, Australia 65c-68b—133
Min Woo Lee, Australia 66c-67c—133
Jake McLeod, Australia 65c-68b—133
Jed Morgan, Australia 66b-67c—133
Jonathan Caldwell, No. Ireland 67b-67c—134
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 63c-71b—134
Jarryd Felton, Australia 67b-67c—134
Nick Flanagan, Australia 67b-67c—134
Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 67b-67c—134
Shae Wools-Cobb, Australia 67b-67c—134
Stephen Allan, Australia 70b-65c—135
Blake Collyer, Australia 68b-67c—135
Marcus Fraser, Australia 70b-65c—135
Ashley Hall, Australia 67b-68c—135
Andrew Martin, Australia 66b-69c—135
Zach Murray, Australia 66b-69c—135
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 68c-67b—135
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 68b-67c—135
Also
Derek Ackerman, United States 67b-69c—136
Sean Crocker, United States 67b-70c—137
John Catlin, United States 70c-71b—141

