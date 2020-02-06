Home » Australia News » European Tour-ISPS Handa Vic…

European Tour-ISPS Handa Vic Open Leading Scores

The Associated Press

February 6, 2020, 2:20 PM

By The Associated Press
Thursday
At 13th Beach Golf Links
Geelong, Victoria, Australia
Purse: $1.1 million
b-Beach Course: Yardage: 6,778; Par: 72
c-Creek Course: Yardage: 6,940; Par: 72
First Round
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 63c
Jake McLeod, Australia 65c
Matthew Griffin, Australia 65c
Travis Smyth, Australia 65c
Justin Warren, Australia 65b
Andrew Martin, Australia 66b
Zach Murray, Australia 66b
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 66b
Brad Kennedy, Australia 66c
Jed Morgan, Australia 66b
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 66b
Min Woo Lee, Australia 66c
Andrew Evans, Australia 66c
Nick Flanagan, Australia 67b
Steven Jeffress, Australia 67c
Michael Hendry, New Zealand 67c
Jarryd Felton, Australia 67b
Sean Crocker, United States 67b
Ashley Hall, Australia 67b
Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 67b
Matthew Stieger, Australia 67c
Peter Wilson, Australia 67c
Simon Hawkes, Australia 67c
Shae Wools-Cobb, Australia 67b
Gareth Paddison, New Zealand 67c
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 67c
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 67b
Jonathan Caldwell, No. Ireland 67b
Derek Ackerman, United States 67b
Also
John Catlin, United States 70c

