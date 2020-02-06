Correction: Australia-Wildfires-Arson story

February 6, 2020

In this Jan. 22, 2020, photo, tourists gather to have their photos taken with the Opera House and Harbour Bridge as a backdrop in Sydney, Australia. Tourism Australia, a government agency tasked with promoting the country overseas, has taken steps to counter mainstream media messages that Australia is a nation on fire, pointing out that many tourist attractions have not been affected by the crisis. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

The Associated Press

February 6, 2020, 12:13 AM

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — In a story February 1, 2020, about the cause of recent wildfires in Australia, The Associated Press erroneously reported arson researcher Janet Stanley’s title. Stanley is a principal research fellow at the Melbourne Sustainable Society Institute at the University of Melbourne, not a director of Australia’s National Center for Research in Bushfire and Arson.

