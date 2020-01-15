MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — 15-year-old Coco Gauff upsets defending champion Naomi Osaka at Australian Open.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 24, 2020, 4:23 AM
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — 15-year-old Coco Gauff upsets defending champion Naomi Osaka at Australian Open.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.