Home » Australia News » 15-year-old Coco Gauff upsets…

15-year-old Coco Gauff upsets defending champion Naomi Osaka at Australian Open

The Associated Press

January 24, 2020, 4:23 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — 15-year-old Coco Gauff upsets defending champion Naomi Osaka at Australian Open.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Australia News National News Other Sports News Sports Tennis World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up