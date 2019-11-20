Smoke blankets Sydney as wildfires spread across Australia

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Hazardous smoke is blanketing Sydney as wildfires burning across eastern and southern Australia. Thick smog shrouded…

Thick smog shrouded Australia’s most populous city on Thursday, leaving its iconic skyline barely visible two days after smoke created serious air quality issues.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service said the smoke from around 50 wildfires burning mainly in northern parts of the state. Air pollution levels were reading nearly 10 times higher than the national standard.

The fire danger has also spread with authorities issuing declaring high fire risk for parts of Victoria state to the south. It is the first time in a decade Victoria has been declared Code Red, with the highest possible fire risk and a statewide total fire ban.

Temperatures were forecast over 40C (104F) in the state’s north.

