Pacers sign former Louisville, South Carolina player Bowen

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Louisville and South Carolina player Brian Bowen II, caught up in the college basketball corruption scandal, has signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers announced the move Monday. Bowen played professionally in Australia during the 2018-19 for the Sydney Kings. He averaged 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 30 games played.

Bowen enrolled at Louisville in the fall of 2017, but never played a game. He transferred to South Carolina for the spring semester and left in May when it became apparent the NCAA would keep him from playing for longer than Bowen hoped.

The scandal included allegations that Bowen’s father was given $100,000 to have his son play for Louisville. The younger Bowen has denied any wrongdoing and recently sued Adidas and several associates caught up in the scandal. The suit also names James Gatto, Merl Code, Christian Dawkins, Munish Sood, Thomas Gassnola and Christopher Rivers. Gatto, Code and Dawkins were found guilty last month in a federal trial.

The Pacers also signed forward JaKeenan Gant and guard C.J. Wilcox to contracts.

