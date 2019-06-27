Former Liverpool, Germany player Hamann charged with assault

SYDNEY (AP) — Former English Premier League player and Germany international Dietmar Hamann has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman while on vacation in Sydney. The 45-year-old Hamann, who played for Liverpool from 1999…

SYDNEY (AP) — Former English Premier League player and Germany international Dietmar Hamann has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman while on vacation in Sydney.

The 45-year-old Hamann, who played for Liverpool from 1999 to 2006, is accused of pushing the woman at a Sydney house in the early hours of June 21.

Hamann did not attend Waverley Local Court on Thursday, when his lawyer entered a not guilty plea to one charge of domestic violence-related common assault. His bail was continued, with the matter adjourned to Dec. 12.

Australian Associated Press reported that Hamann has been in Australia on an extended holiday since 2018. Part of his bail conditions were that he had to surrender his passport and report to police twice a week.

Hamann played with Bayern Munch from 1993 to 1998 and also had English stints with Newcastle United, Manchester City and Milton Keynes Dons, where he was a player-coach. Primarily a defensive midfielder, he played with Liverpool in 2005 when it won the Champions League.

He played 59 matches for Germany, scoring five goals and took part in the World Cup final in Japan in 2002 when Germany lost 2-0 to Brazil.

Hamann has also done football commentary and analysis for European television since the 2010 World Cup.

