Police: Good Samaritans thwart kidnaping in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Good Samaritans stopped the attempted kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy by an Australian disc jockey from a busy San Francisco street, police said Tuesday. Police arrested Roscoe Bradley Holyoake, 34, of…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Good Samaritans stopped the attempted kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy by an Australian disc jockey from a busy San Francisco street, police said Tuesday.

Police arrested Roscoe Bradley Holyoake, 34, of Perth, Australia, on Friday.

Australia media reports Holyoake is a popular disc jockey.

The toddler was holding his mother’s hand while they walked in the Castro neighborhood when Holyoake snatched the boy, San Francisco police say.

Holyoake ran for about half a block with the mother and several bystanders in pursuit before the bystanders grabbed and held him until police arrived.

Holyoake appeared briefly in court Tuesday and was ordered to return Thursday to enter a plea.

His attorney Steve Olmo told media outside court that Holyoake doesn’t have a criminal record and was in San Francisco on business.

Holyoake remained in San Francisco County Jail on $500,000 bail.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.