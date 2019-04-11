PM Prep-Segue

GEOFFREY RUSH WINS IN #METOO DEFAMATION CASE CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Geoffrey Rush called it a rush to judgment in the midst of the #MeToo movement. And a court in his native Australia seems to…

GEOFFREY RUSH WINS IN #METOO DEFAMATION CASE

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Geoffrey Rush called it a rush to judgment in the midst of the #MeToo movement. And a court in his native Australia seems to agree. The Oscar-winning actor has won his defamation lawsuit against a Sydney newspaper publisher and a reporter. Rush sued The Daily Telegraph over stories in 2017 that said he acted inappropriately toward an actress starring with him in a production of “King Lear.” He denies the claims — and said the Telegraph’s reporting made him out to be a sexual predator. After a judge ruled he was defamed, Rush was awarded $610,000 in damages. That could increase next month when the judge assesses damages related to the defamation case.

NIPSEY HUSSLE FUNERAL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One Los Angeles man says he wanted to attend Nipsey Hussle’s funeral today not because of the rapper’s music — but because of his spirit. That mourner echoes thoughts of many in L.A. who admire Hussle for trying to lift his community just as much as he sought to climb the charts. A “Celebration of Life” was held today at the Staples Center. Mourners were given a nearly 100-page book that includes remembrances from Rick Ross, The Game, Issa Rae and Lebron James. The memorial service started with a slideshow of photos set to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.” A letter from former president Barack Obama extolling Hussle’s virtues was read saying, that Hussle “saw a community that even through its flaws taught him to always keep going.” The ceremony was followed by a 25-mile procession through L.A. that included a stop at the clothing store where Hussle was shot to death a week ago Sunday.

POLICE PROBE SHOOTING HUSSLE VIGIL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Los Angeles say officers heard no shots at the vigil held last week for rap star Nipsey Hussle. But after two people reported being shot at the event, authorities are on the case and looking for a suspect. Mourners gathered soon after Hussle was gunned down in front of his own clothing store on March 31. A suspect is in custody; he denies the murder charge against him.

KIM KARDASHIAN – LAW

NEW YORK (AP) — Soon you might have to stop cracking wise about how Kim Kardashian West is famous — but doesn’t really “do” anything? The reality TV star and glam guru may become — wait for it — a lawyer. Vogue reports she’s serving as an apprentice with a law firm in San Francisco — and wants to pass the bar. In California, you can become a lawyer without taking law school — provided you pass the bar exam.

CHARLES VAN DOREN DIES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ralph Fiennes seemed to capture the essence of Charles Van Doren when he played him in the movie “Quiz Show.” But Fiennes says it wasn’t because he got help from the disgraced game show savant. He tells People magazine Van Doren refused to meet with him after he got the role. So, Fiennes says he showed up at his home, pretending to be lost and seeking directions. The actor says he went to school on Van Doren during that encounter. Van Doren has died; he was 93.

ILHAN OMAR TAKES ON FOX NEWS HOST KILMEADE

NEW YORK (AP) — So far, Fox News Channel has made no comment about what a host on “Fox & Friends” has said about newcomer congresswoman Ilhan Omar. The Minnesota Democrat is Muslim. And Brian Kilmeade says people should consider whether she’s “an American first.” Recently another Fox host, Jeanine Pirro, came for Omar. She was off the air for a time.

DWAYNE WADE GOES OUT WITH A BANG

NEW YORK (AP) — He isn’t going out as a champion. But Dwyane Wade turned in a championship-style performance in his final NBA game. He posted a triple-double for the Miami Heat, who played the Brooklyn Nets last night. Wade also got to share his final game with his baller buds LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony, all of whom watched the game from courtside.

MEGHAN MARKLE – BABY NEWS

LONDON (AP) — Mum will be the word when Meghan Markle becomes a mum. Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex say they plan to keep news of the child’s arrival private. But not forever. Kensington Palace says they do “look forward” to sharing their baby news — but not until they’ve had a chance to celebrate privately as a new family. The royal couple are expecting their first child in late April or early May.

GAME OF THRONES, CLOSURE?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Game of Thrones” fans who’ve seen all seven seasons of the show and read all five books by George R.R. Martin will get some closure when the eighth and final season starts Sunday. But will the show’s end be the “real” ending? Martin still has two books to write in the series, and readers have been waiting years for the next one while the show speeds by. Fans say they’ll be happy to see the saga’s conclusion twice, once in the rush of television and again with the depth and detail of the books.

HOSPITALIZED TAYLOR SWIFT FAN GETS FLOWERS, NOTE FROM SINGER

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Kentucky woman recovering in the hospital from a car crash says her favorite singer, Taylor Swift, sent her flowers and a handwritten note. Lindsey Sizemore told WTVF-TV in Nashville that she was injured in a wreck in Clarksville on March 31 and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The 23-year-old woman from Marion, Kentucky, says she’s a huge Swift fan. She doesn’t know how the singer found out about her injuries, but she said her friends have tagged Swift in several posts on social media. In the note, Swift wishes Sizemore well and says she hopes the flowers brighten her day. Sizemore says the letter “means the world to me” and will help her recover from multiple broken bones.

MARIAH CAREY TO RECEIVE ICON AWARD

NEW YORK (AP) — No artist has more No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart than Mariah Carey, so it’s only fitting that the singer will receive the Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. NBC and Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday that the Grammy-winning superstar will also perform at the May 1 event in Las Vegas. Carey has 18 No. 1 hits, including “Vision of Love,” ”Hero,” ”Honey” and “We Belong Together.” Her duet with Boyz II Men, “One Sweet Day,” spent 16 weeks at No. 1, making it the longest-running No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart. Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” tied the feat in 2017. Kelly Clarkson will host the Billboard Awards, and Panic at the Disco, Sam Smith and Normani will perform. Cardi B is the leader with 21 nominations.

TAMBOR’S CHARACTER TO BE KILLED OFF IN ‘TRANSPARENT’ FINALE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There will be a death in the family when Jeffrey Tambor’s character is killed off in the musical finale of the web TV series “Transparent.” Tambor played the lead, Maura, a late-in-life transgender parent, until he was fired last year following allegations of sexual misconduct. Tambor has denied the allegations. The finale will begin with Maura’s death, and the episode will focus on how her family deals with it. Amazon and “Transparent” series creator Jill Soloway told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that the series needed a different way of looking at the family and that “we did it through song.” The series stars Judith Light, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass and Gaby Hoffmann. “Transparent” debuted in 2014. A date for the finale has not yet been released.

WHERE’S BUZZ LIGHTYEAR WHEN YOU NEED HIM?

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida are hoping Buzz Lightyear can help catch a burglar. The Winter Park Police Department on Thursday posted a video showing a man who they say stole a Walt Disney World MagicBand during a residential burglary. MagicBands are all-in-one wristbands that allow users to enter theme parks, open their hotel room doors and charge food and merchandise at the theme park resort. They also track where a person has been at Disney World. Images in a police video show the suspect firing a toy weapon at the Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin ride at Disney World. On the agency’s Twitter account, Winter Park detectives ask the public to call them if they recognize the man whose face was captured by cameras at the ride.

IN ARKANSAS, ROSE AND CLARKE ARE OUT, BATES AND CASH ARE IN

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law a bill that replaces the state’s two statues in a U.S. Capitol display with statues of civil rights leader Daisy Bates and country musician Johnny Cash. Hutchinson was joined at a signing ceremony Thursday by friends and family of Bates and Cash, including the singer’s daughter, musician Rosanne Cash. The Bates and Cash statues in the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall Collection will replace statues of attorney Uriah Milton Rose and former Gov. and Sen. James Paul Clarke. Bates was an activist and mentor to the nine black children who integrated Little Rock Central High School in 1957. Cash was born in Kingsland, Arkansas, about 55 south of Little Rock.

