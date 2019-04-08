202
Home » Australia News » New Zealand official calls…

New Zealand official calls Facebook ‘morally bankrupt’

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 4:35 am 04/08/2019 04:35am
Share

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — New Zealand’s official privacy watchdog has described Facebook as “morally bankrupt” and suggested his country follow neighboring Australia’s lead by making laws that could jail executives over streamed violence such as the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Privacy Commissioner John Edwards comments on Twitter on Monday follow previous criticisms of Facebook’s response to a gunman using the platform to livestream some of the slaughter of 50 worshippers.

Facebook said in a statement it was “deeply committed” to strengthening policies, improving technology and “working with experts to keep Facebook safe.”

Edwards told Radio NZ governments need to come together and “force the platforms to find a solution” to the livestreaming of atrocities.

Australia last week passed laws that include prison terms for executives for failing to quickly remove “abhorrent violent material.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Australia News Social Media News Tech News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!